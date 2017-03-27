Jensen joins The Marblehead Bank
The Marblehead Bank, the Peninsula's only community bank with local headquarters, is pleased to announce that Monica Jensen has agreed to become a member of the bank's customer service team. Ms. Jensen began her banking career with First National Bank in 1990 where she worked for five years before joining Key Bank for five years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC