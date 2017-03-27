Island businesses to hold Put-in-Bay ...

Island businesses to hold Put-in-Bay Job Fair

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Beacon

Persons seeking jobs this summer at Put-in-Bay are invited to the Put-in-Bay Job Fair on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lake Erie Shores & Islands Welcome Center at 770 SE Catawba Rd in Port Clinton. This event will feature over 25 island businesses looking to hire employees for the 2017 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb '17 Marge 2
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16) Aug '16 boo 2
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,880,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC