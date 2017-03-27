Island businesses to hold Put-in-Bay Job Fair
Persons seeking jobs this summer at Put-in-Bay are invited to the Put-in-Bay Job Fair on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lake Erie Shores & Islands Welcome Center at 770 SE Catawba Rd in Port Clinton. This event will feature over 25 island businesses looking to hire employees for the 2017 season.
