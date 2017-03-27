Island businesses to hold Put-in-Bay Job Fair

Persons seeking jobs this summer at Put-in-Bay are invited to the Put-in-Bay Job Fair on Saturday, April 1, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lake Erie Shores & Islands Welcome Center at 770 SE Catawba Rd in Port Clinton. This event will feature over 25 island businesses looking to hire employees for the 2017 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.