From conflict to communion: Lutherans and Catholics to celebrate the...

People of all faiths in Port Clinton are being invited to join with members of Immaculate Conception Catholic, St. John Lutheran and Peace Lutheran churches in planning for a summertime celebration of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation. Members of these three churches have been meeting for the past six months studying the historical perspectives of the Reformation as well as the customs and disciplines which have lasted over the centuries.
