Emigh sentenced for Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Robert A. Emigh, 37, has been sentenced to twenty four months in prison after pleading guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs in connection with a search warrant executed at his home in December 2015. Ottawa County Common Pleas Court Judge Bruce Winters handed down the sentence last Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ...
|Feb '17
|Marge
|2
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC