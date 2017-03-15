Drama club presents 'Legally Blonde'

'Legally Blonde' marks seniors' final school production For seniors in Port Clinton High School Drama Club, their musical presentation of 'Legally Blonde' will be bittersweet. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2mJGCZ9 Port Clinton seniors Laura Helmer, playing the part of Elle, and Blaze Kodak, as Emmett, rehearse a scene for their upcoming musical 'Legally Blonde.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.