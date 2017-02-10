Terra State trustees choose new board chair
Ottawa County resident Matthew Montowski is the new chairperson of the Terra State Community College Board of Trustees. He took the oath of office at the January board meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
|kevin smith (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|frustrated
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC