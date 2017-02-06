Tap Takeover brews up fun for Burning Snowman

Every rocking beach party needs good brew, and Burning Snowman 2017 will kick off with a Tap Takeover beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, with four downtown bars offering great selections from craft breweries across Ohio. "This Tap Takeover in downtown Port Clinton will allow folks to sample some of the best craft beer in the state the night before Burning Snowman," said Catawba Island Brewing Company President Mike Roder, one of the festival organizers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.