Seven indicted by Prosecutor's Office

After a recent session of the Ottawa County Grand Jury, indictments have now been returned against the following individuals, according to Prosecuting Attorney James VanEerten: Bryant L. Boyd, who is currently being held in the Ottawa County Detention Facility, has been indicted on two counts of Trafficking in Drugs, one count of Possession of Drugs and one count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. According to reports of the Ottawa County Drug Task Force, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office and the Port Clinton Police Department, Boyd was allegedly selling cocaine and fentanyl out of a Port Clinton residence last month.

