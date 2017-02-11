Richard D. Mowery

Richard D. Mowery

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Richard D. Mowery, the owner of two businesses who gave a helping hand to many children, died Feb. 2, at Riverview Health Care Campus in Port Clinton. He was 79. Longtime friend Peter Dodd said Mr. Mowery was diagnosed with leukemia Jan. 27, and his condition quickly deteriorated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan 11 stellatc 1
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16) Aug '16 boo 2
kevin smith (Apr '16) Apr '16 frustrated 2
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,307 • Total comments across all topics: 278,753,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC