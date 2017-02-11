Richard D. Mowery
Richard D. Mowery, the owner of two businesses who gave a helping hand to many children, died Feb. 2, at Riverview Health Care Campus in Port Clinton. He was 79. Longtime friend Peter Dodd said Mr. Mowery was diagnosed with leukemia Jan. 27, and his condition quickly deteriorated.
