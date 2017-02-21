Port Clinton schools to hold kindergartena

Port Clinton schools to hold kindergarten screening Port Clinton schools to hold kindergarten screening Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2m3N3c2 PORT CLINTON - The Port Clinton City School District will hold Kindergarten Screening for the 2017-18 school year on April 24, 25, 26 and 27. Any child who will be five years old by Aug. 1 is eligible to attend kindergarten. More information about the process of kindergarten screening is available at www.pccsd.net.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.