Port Clinton schools to hold kindergartena

Tuesday Feb 21

PORT CLINTON - The Port Clinton City School District will hold Kindergarten Screening for the 2017-18 school year on April 24, 25, 26 and 27. Any child who will be five years old by Aug. 1 is eligible to attend kindergarten. More information about the process of kindergarten screening is available at www.pccsd.net.

