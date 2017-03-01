Opening day around the corner for Port Clinton safari
While on the journey, guests can view and feed alpacas, llamas, guanacos, camels, fallow deer, sika deer, elk, bison and zebra. There is also a walk-thru safari that will reopen in May. This features birds, monkeys, kangaroos, camel rides and educational animal shows.
