Musical Arts Series: The Golden Gates
The Musical Arts Series in Port Clinton will present a free family concert of Russian dance and song by an exciting group of young musicians and dancers from Russia and Georgia. The performers, ages 10 to 18, audition from all over Russia and Georgia to attend the Russian folk school in St. Petersburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan 11
|stellatc
|1
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
|kevin smith (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|frustrated
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC