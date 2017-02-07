Musical Arts Series: The Golden Gates

Musical Arts Series: The Golden Gates

Sunday Feb 5

The Musical Arts Series in Port Clinton will present a free family concert of Russian dance and song by an exciting group of young musicians and dancers from Russia and Georgia. The performers, ages 10 to 18, audition from all over Russia and Georgia to attend the Russian folk school in St. Petersburg.

