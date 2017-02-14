Kasich looks to deliver 2017 address ...

Kasich looks to deliver 2017 address in Sandusky

Monday Feb 13

Sandusky had wanted Gov. John Kasich to deliver his final State of the State address as part of the city's bicentennial celebration in 2018, but it's more than happy to welcome him a year early. Mr. Kasich on Monday formally asked the General Assembly to convene a joint session at 7 p.m. April 4 in the historic Sandusky State Theatre.

Port Clinton, OH

