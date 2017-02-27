Humane Society extending reduced adoption fees
Valentine's Day may be over but you can still get a deal to adopt a sweetheart from the Humane Society of Ottawa County. The Humane Society of Ottawa County is extending its reduced adoption fees from now through February 28. During this promotion, adoption fees for cats range from $15 to $45.Dog adoption fees range from $30 to $90.
