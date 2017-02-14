Handmade Burning Snowman guitar to ra...

Handmade Burning Snowman guitar to raise money for Rett Syndrome

Luthier Denny Kopp works on the Burning Snowman guitar. What would motivate in-demand luthier Denny Kopp to spend three months crafting a handmade Burning Snowman guitar worth more than $4000 - just to give it away to be auctioned off to benefit Rett Syndrome.org? "The short answer is Claire," said Kopp, a Catawba luthier, referring to his friend Dave Hermes' daughter, who has Rett Syndrome, a disabling neurological disease that primarily affects girls.

