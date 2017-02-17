Free Valentine's Day dinner
There will be a belated, free Valentine's Day Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m. in the St. Thomas Guild Hall located on the corner of Second and Adams St. in Port Clinton. This dinner is sponsored by St. Thomas Episcopal and Peace Lutheran Churches.
