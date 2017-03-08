Free developmental screening for ages...

Free developmental screening for ages 0-5 years

Tuesday Feb 28

For children living within the Port Clinton City School District, there will be a Free Developmental Screening. Children will be evaluated in five areas of development: Vision; Motor Development; Concept Development; Hearing; and Communication.

