Four Ottawa County farms recognized as Ohio historic family farms
State Representative Steve Arndt applauded the recent announcement from the Ohio Department of Agriculture that four farms located within Ottawa County have been registered in the Ohio Historic Family Farms program. The Ohio Historic Family Farms program recognizes century, sesquicentennial, or bicentennial farms that have been owned by the same family for 100, 150, or 200 years.
