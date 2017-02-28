Flag zones in area, ODOT announces

Flag zones in area, ODOT announces

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Bridge inspections will require flag zones today on two Maumee River bridges upstream from metro Toledo, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced. From 9 to 11:30 a.m., the State Rt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caretaker performed sexy dance on 100-year-old ... Feb 23 Marge 2
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan '17 stellatc 1
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16) Aug '16 boo 2
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Space Station
  3. South Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Hong Kong
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,100 • Total comments across all topics: 279,197,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC