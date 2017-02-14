Downtown Improvement Grant applicatio...

Downtown Improvement Grant applications available

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: Beacon

Main Street Port Clinton is pleased to announce that Downtown Improvement Grants are available for downtown businesses and building owners. The focus of the Downtown Improvement Grant is to provide financial support to downtown business owners and downtown property owners to improve their property, positively influence economic growth, and enhance aesthetic appeal.

