Downtown Improvement Grant applications available
Main Street Port Clinton is pleased to announce that Downtown Improvement Grants are available for downtown businesses and building owners. The focus of the Downtown Improvement Grant is to provide financial support to downtown business owners and downtown property owners to improve their property, positively influence economic growth, and enhance aesthetic appeal.
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan '17
|stellatc
|1
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
|kevin smith (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|frustrated
|2
