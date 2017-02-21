Burning Snowman Festival invades downtown Port Clinton
Burning Snowman Fest, an all-day music festival, culminates in the burning of a 30' tall snowman this Saturday at 7 p.m. Photo by Jasmine Cupp. A giant fiery snowman will invade downtown Port Clinton on Saturday, Feb. 25. But instead of the plot of a monster movie, the Burning Snowman Festival will be a rockin' beach party at Dock's Beach House from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. to raise money for children's charities.
