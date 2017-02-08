Best Bets Weekend events include a family comedy show, Valentine cabaret and more. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2k31ac6 The 'Presidential Pop Culture' exhibit is now open at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library and Museums through March 31. Highlights: $25 ticket includes dinner, beads and ticket for grand prize $1,500 drawing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.