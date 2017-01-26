The Trumps and Obamas share a ride to...

The Trumps and Obamas share a ride to the Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: New York Daily News

Michelle Obama , Melania Trump, President-elect Donald Trump and President Obama pose for a phoo at the White House Friday ahead of the inauguration. Incoming President Donald Trump and wife Melania were greeted Friday at the White House by the Obamas as the billionaire prepared for his inauguration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan 11 stellatc 1
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16) Aug '16 boo 2
kevin smith (Apr '16) Apr '16 frustrated 2
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,252 • Total comments across all topics: 278,380,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC