Rep. Arndt appointed to Chair of House Aging and Long-Term Care Committee
Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger appointed Rep. Steve Arndt as chair of the House Committee on Aging and Long-Term Care. "I am truly honored and humbled by the Speaker in his choosing me for the new standing committee on Aging and Long-Term Care," Arndt said.
