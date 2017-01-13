Prep roundup | NL remains unbeaten in FC playCatch up on all of the...
The New London Wildcats remained in control of their own destiny beating Mapleton on Friday night to remain undefeated in the Firelands Conference. The Wildcats and Mounties played a near mirror contest through three quarters until the Wildcats pulled away in the fourth with a 17-7 advantage.
|High school reioun class of 1977
|Jan 11
|stellatc
|1
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
|kevin smith (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|frustrated
|2
