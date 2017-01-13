Prep roundup | NL remains unbeaten in FC playCatch up on all of the...

Prep roundup | NL remains unbeaten in...

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The New London Wildcats remained in control of their own destiny beating Mapleton on Friday night to remain undefeated in the Firelands Conference. The Wildcats and Mounties played a near mirror contest through three quarters until the Wildcats pulled away in the fourth with a 17-7 advantage.

