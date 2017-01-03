Port Clinton City Council votes unani...

Port Clinton City Council votes unanimously to support Voice to Vision

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Beacon

At the last Port Clinton City Council meeting of 2016 held on Dec. 27, Resolution 16-10, a resolution supporting Voice to Vision, passed unanimously. Voice to Vision is a citizen-led group that is creating a vision and plan for the City of Port Clinton based on input from citizens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester Aug '16 boo 2
kevin smith (Apr '16) Apr '16 frustrated 2
need to talk to collen (Feb '16) Feb '16 L RP 1
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,102 • Total comments across all topics: 277,585,771

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC