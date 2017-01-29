Ohio 'ground zero' for opioids; panel...

Ohio 'ground zero' for opioids; panel spreads awareness

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: News Herald

Ohio 'ground zero' for opioids; panel spreads awareness The opioid epidemic is getting worse, and "Ohio is ground zero," as one local recovering addict described it. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2jHIl14 Ottawa Counter Commissioner Mark Stahl speaks at 'Save A Life,' a substance abuse awareness forum in Port Clinton on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
High school reioun class of 1977 Jan 11 stellatc 1
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16) Aug '16 boo 2
kevin smith (Apr '16) Apr '16 frustrated 2
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC