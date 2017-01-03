Musical Arts Series: Gavin George

A youthful pianist with a local connection will open the new year for the Musical Arts Series in Port Clinton. Gavin George, 13-year old pianist whose grandparents live in Port Clinton, will perform a classical program on Sunday, January 15, at 3:30 p.m. at Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Rd., Port Clinton.

