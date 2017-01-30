Meet Your Neighbor: Nancy Dunham

Dunham made local history before she started writing about it Before Nancy Dunham began working to preserve and promote local history, she helped to make it. Check out this story on portclintonnewsherald.com: http://ohne.ws/2jJZEi7 Nancy Dunham of Catawba Island, who writes about Ottawa County history, helped make local history herself when she helped organize a teacher strike in 1980.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Herald.