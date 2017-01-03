Humane Society looking for Board members
The Humane Society of Ottawa County is seeking two to four persons to fill vacant seats on their Board of Directors. A general election will be held on Wednesday, January 4, at 7 p.m. at the Ida Rupp Public Library meeting room, 310 Madison Street, Port Clinton.
