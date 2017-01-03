Humane Society looking for Board members

Humane Society looking for Board members

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 1 Read more: Beacon

The Humane Society of Ottawa County is seeking two to four persons to fill vacant seats on their Board of Directors. A general election will be held on Wednesday, January 4, at 7 p.m. at the Ida Rupp Public Library meeting room, 310 Madison Street, Port Clinton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester (Jul '16) Aug '16 boo 2
kevin smith (Apr '16) Apr '16 frustrated 2
need to talk to collen (Feb '16) Feb '16 L RP 1
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Syria
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,580 • Total comments across all topics: 277,750,700

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC