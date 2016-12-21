Happy 2017! Walleye Drop celebrates 20th year
Thousands of people were on North Madison Street in downtown Port Clinton to watch the annual Walleye Drop. This year the Walleye Drop celebrated its 20th anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
|kevin smith (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|frustrated
|2
|need to talk to collen (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|L RP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC