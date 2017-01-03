Fritz laid to rest
On Saturday, January 7, John Fritz was laid to rest at Riverview Cemetery. After a mass of Christian burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, a funeral procession took Fritz through the town her served and called home before he met his final resting place.
