Candace Gale, a 38-year schoolteacher who worked to give her Port Clinton first graders a foundation to build their future on, died Wednesday in Stein Hospice, Sandusky, of metastatic breast cancer. She was 67. Her cancer returned in 2014 after a nine-year remission, her son, Erick, said.

