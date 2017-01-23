Boyd charged with trafficking
On Wednesday, Jan. 18, officers of the Ottawa County Drug Task Force, the Port Clinton Police Department and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office Special Response Team executed a search warrant at 802 E. Third St., Port Clinton. Officers seized an undermined amount of suspected heroin, US currency and items of drug paraphernalia used for the packaging, distribution and sale of drugs.
