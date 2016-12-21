What drops on New Year's Eve? Not jus...

What drops on New Year's Eve? Not just Times Square ball

Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

This undated photo provided by Lake Erie Shores & Islands shows the tiny lakeside town of Port Clinton, Ohio, celebrating its annual walleye fish drop at midnight on New Year's Eve. It's one of a number of objects dropped around the country to welcome in the new year, from a giant shoe in Key West, Fla., to the famous ball in Times Square.

Port Clinton, OH

