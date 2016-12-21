Walleye Drop seeks merchandise vendors
The Walleye Drop Committee is seeking additional merchandise or display vendors for this year's New Year's Eve event. By participating in this event, enterprises will receive international exposure as each year thousands are drawn to downtown Port Clinton from around the globe to witness the world famous Walleye Drop.
