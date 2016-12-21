Top ten news stories of 2016

Top ten news stories of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Beacon

After hours of restoration and back and forth negotiations between the City of Port Clinton and the Port Clinton Lighthouse Conservancy, the Port Clinton Lighthouse was placed on the shoreline of Lake Erie in Waterworks Park just north of Derby Pond. A community funded and community built all accessibility playground now has a home in Lakeview Park in Port Clinton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Clinton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Oct '16 John 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14) Oct '16 NoTrumptardationN... 3
Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12) Aug '16 Musikologist 14
David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester Aug '16 boo 2
kevin smith (Apr '16) Apr '16 frustrated 2
need to talk to collen (Feb '16) Feb '16 L RP 1
See all Port Clinton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Clinton Forum Now

Port Clinton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Clinton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Cuba
  5. Pope Francis
 

Port Clinton, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,066 • Total comments across all topics: 277,387,673

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC