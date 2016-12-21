Telltales: Keeping hands and hearts warm
One of the activities we are most proud of here at The Beacon is The Mitten Tree, which has turned into a holiday tradition since the mid-1980s. Every year since around 1985, we decorate a Christmas tree with mittens, gloves, scarves and stocking caps to help needy children in our communities stay warm through the winter.
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
|kevin smith (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|frustrated
|2
|need to talk to collen (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|L RP
|1
