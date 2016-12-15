Snow, sleet, freezing rain all headed...

Snow, sleet, freezing rain all headed this way

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Toledo Blade

Yet while actual air temperatures may be a few degrees warmer at sunrise today, it probably will feel colder than it did 24 hours ago. That's because a weak air "boundary" passing through northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan overnight will be followed by a rising westerly wind that will lower the area's windchill values considerably, said Jay Berschback, chief meteorologist with WTVG-TV Channel 13. The wind also will be strong enough to bring in bands of lake-effect snow from Lake Michigan, Mr. Berschback said.

