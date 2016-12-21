Port Clinton Women's Club wins Gift o...

Port Clinton Women's Club wins Gift of Lights

Main Street Port Clinton is pleased to announce that the Port Clinton Women's Club is the 2016 winner of the Gift of Lights. Local businesses and organizations competed to win the best decorated Christmas tree at Adams Street Park in downtown, historic Port Clinton.

