Pair sentenced in Wood County arsons

57 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

The criminal case regarding a string of Wood County arsons set earlier this year concluded Tuesday, when the final pair of defendants were sentenced for their roles in the fires. Santana Diliberto, 20, of Port Clinton, and Nicholas Hackworth, 19, of Fostoria, each had previously pleaded guilty for participating in the string of fires.

