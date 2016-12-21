Ottawa County Museum holiday hours
The Ottawa County Museum, located at 126 W. Third St., Port Clinton, will be open on the following days over the Christmas and New Year holidays: Normal opening hours of 12-3 p.m. will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 4. To make an appointment, call 419-732-1039.
