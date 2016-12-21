Musical Arts Series: Mosa String Quartet
Members of the Mosa String Quartet from the Cleveland Institute of Music: Brian Allen and James Thompson violin; Christine Wu, viola; Anna Hurt, cello. The Musical Arts Series in Port Clinton will present an exciting new string quartet, the Mosa String Quartet from the Cleveland Institute of Music, on Saturday, December 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Firelands Presbyterian Church, 2626 E. Harbor Rd. in Port Clinton.
