KOPS member honored
TOPS 1487, Port Clinton, met on Dec. 6, to honor its newest KOPS member, Terree Lasko, for getting to her desired weight goal which her health care professional had prescribed for her. KOPS stands for Keep Off Pounds Sensibly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
|kevin smith (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|frustrated
|2
|need to talk to collen (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|L RP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC