John F. Fritz
John F. Fritz, who was elected to public office from the 1960s through the 1990s as a member of Port Clinton council, the city's mayor, and an Ottawa County commissioner, died Dec. 20 at home. He was 88. The cause was heart-related, said his daughter, Tammy Anderson.
