Humane Society Cookie Walk

Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Beacon

The Humane Society of Ottawa County is holding its annual Cookie Walk On Saturday, December 10, from 9 a.m. to noon at Peace Lutheran Church, 900 Jefferson Street, Port Clinton. The church is located across the street from Port Clinton High School.

