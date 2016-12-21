Humane Society Cookie Walk
The Humane Society of Ottawa County is holding its annual Cookie Walk On Saturday, December 10, from 9 a.m. to noon at Peace Lutheran Church, 900 Jefferson Street, Port Clinton. The church is located across the street from Port Clinton High School.
