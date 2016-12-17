GOP spent $1.1M to retain 3 seats

Friday Dec 16 Read more: Toledo Blade

Republicans spent more than $1.1 million to retain three appointed northwest Ohio statehouse members in the Nov. 8 election, according to newly filed campaign finance reports. The Ohio Republican House Organizational Committee and the Ohio Republican Party spent $560,564 for state Rep. Steve Arndt in the 89th District that represents Erie and Ottawa counties, $416,453 for state Rep. Theresa Gavarone in the 3rd District that represents Wood County, and $146,702 for state Rep. Derek Merrin in the 47th District that represents parts of Lucas and Fulton counties.

