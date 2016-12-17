GOP spent $1.1M to retain 3 seats
Republicans spent more than $1.1 million to retain three appointed northwest Ohio statehouse members in the Nov. 8 election, according to newly filed campaign finance reports. The Ohio Republican House Organizational Committee and the Ohio Republican Party spent $560,564 for state Rep. Steve Arndt in the 89th District that represents Erie and Ottawa counties, $416,453 for state Rep. Theresa Gavarone in the 3rd District that represents Wood County, and $146,702 for state Rep. Derek Merrin in the 47th District that represents parts of Lucas and Fulton counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
|kevin smith (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|frustrated
|2
|need to talk to collen (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|L RP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC