From a giant Peeps marshmallow to Idaho's 'glowtato': The weird...

Lucky to be alive: The moment three teens were rescued perched on their capsized boat TWO MILES off the Florida Keys after they miraculously kept their cell phone dry AND got a signal to call 911 'Israel can't be Jewish AND democratic': Jerusalem fury as John Kerry returns to the attack on settlements and defense of 'two state solution' 'Smooth transition - NOT!' Trump clobbers Obama for his 'disdain and disrespect' of Israel and urges the Jewish state to 'stay strong' How to EAT your way to success: Millionaire businessman reveals the diets of the world's rich and powerful Men reveal the REAL reasons they honk at women as they drive past EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry enjoys pub drinks with his 'second father' as girlfriend Meghan Markle wraps up against freezing temperatures an ocean away Horrified grandmother orders six live canaries through the post only to find they have been crushed to ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.