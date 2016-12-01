Former Ottawa Co. deputy indicted for stalking, threats
A former Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputy was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury for stalking his supervisor, Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson announced today. John Carpenter, 50, of Port Clinton, was indicted by an Ottawa County grand jury on a fourth-degree felony count menacing by stalking, as well as misdemeanor counts of menacing by stalking and aggravated menacing.
