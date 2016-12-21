ODOT construction updates
Through November, lane restrictions are possible on SR 51, between SR 163 and SR 579, for pavement work. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Beacon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Clinton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police
|Oct '16
|John
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Concerns about nuclear waste dump start locally... (Jan '14)
|Oct '16
|NoTrumptardationN...
|3
|Oak Harbor Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Aug '16
|Musikologist
|14
|David Nooncheste and Donny Noonhester
|Aug '16
|boo
|2
|kevin smith (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|frustrated
|2
|need to talk to collen (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|L RP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Clinton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC